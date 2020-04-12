Michael C. Gant, Jr., 27, passed away April 2, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, PA on August 6, 1992 as a precious gift from God to his mother and father the Rev. Michael and Rev. Abadella (Robertson) Gant. He is survived by two siblings, sister Marteshia, wife of Terry Durham, of Lancaster and brother Marques Gant, of Lancaster. He also leaves behind his newborn niece Bella Durham, his grandmother Barbara Gant, of Lancaster, and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins. He is reunited in heaven with his beloved sister Mikeisha Gant, grandparents Carrie and Willie Robertson and Kenneth Gant, Sr.
He graduated from Manheim Township High School in 2010 and he went on to receive an associate's degree in specialized technology in the medical assistant program at York Technical Institute. He was hardworking and talented, he loved being involved in church ministries, mime ministry, usher board, singing on the choir, and singing solos. He wasn't shy on the dance floor either. He passionately enjoyed singing and songwriting and he sang from his heart. His songs were very expressive. He genuinely loved people and was always trying to help anyone who needed help. Mikey's character was referenced in this Bible verse John 15:13 "says greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." Mikey would sacrifice his own well-being for family and friends. He will be remembered as one who loved his family and especially enjoyed family gatherings, annual family vacations, and holiday gatherings, and celebrating family birthdays.
Mikey loved playing chess with his mother while listening to her wise counsel and eating her delicious food. He always told his mother that her food was delicious. He enjoyed going to Philadelphia Eagles and 76ers games with his dad and brother Marques. They had a tradition of staying overnight when going to the games. The three of them enjoyed playing basketball with each other. He enjoyed hanging out with his older sister Marteshia whether it was going to the movies or out to eat. He looked up to her proudly. Mikey will be greatly missed by mother, father, siblings, and family friends near and far. His transition graduated from this home to heavenly home. There will never be another Mikey, he was special.
There will be a family viewing and funeral service on Friday, April 17th, 2020 that will be Live Streamed for extended family and friends beginning at 2PM from the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines we are limited to 10 family members who will be contacted directly by the family. Burial will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mikey's memory to House of Bread Life Changing Ministries, 844 E. Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 or via gofundme.com, search (Mike C. Gant).
All friends are welcomed and encouraged to attend Mikey's viewing and funeral service via Live Stream at 2pm on Mikey's obituary page and where condolences can be sent at: SnyderFuneralHome.com
