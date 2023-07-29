Michael Bryan Fuller, of Marietta, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023 of natural causes. He is the fianc of Wanda Singh. Born and raised in Beaver, PA, he is the son of Keith Roy Fuller (deceased) and Roberta Albrecht Fuller.
Mike graduated Beaver Area High School in 1982 and attended Slippery Rock University. An entrepreneurial spirit, he owned several businesses, including the Pewter Shoppe for 29 years. His joy was doing security work and took tremendous pride in assisting and providing security services to the residents of St. Anne's Retirement Community.
Above all, he loved spending time with his mom, family and friends. He called his mom every day. He adored time with his nieces and nephews. His dimples and little giggle were his trademarks. He had a quick wit, loved to D&D, sing and dance. Large in stature but gentle in spirit, Mike embraced enjoying his time and doing what made him happy.
With his dad, Mike loved Star Trek, history, and fantasy genre. Mike loved the "Fuller" birthday lasagna, Aruba, cruising, Dungeons and Dragons, "cool" decor, relaxing, playing games, and Diet Coke.
Mike is survived by his mother, Roberta Albrecht Fuller (Neil Harris), fiance Wanda Singh, sister Rebecca Jahnke (Glenn Jahnke), nephew Craig Jahnke, niece Alyssa Jahnke (Robert Brown, Coastly, Ozzy & Haley). Mike will be profoundly missed.
Relatives & friends are invited to a Celebration of Life visitation on Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A Memorial Mass will take place Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Historic St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA.
Contribution in Michael's memory may be made to: A Day of Stay, St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, West Hempfield Twp., PA 17512, https://stannesrc.org/giving/sponsor-a-day-of-stay/
