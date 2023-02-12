Michael Anthony Steckel, 71, of Lititz passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
He was born in Lancaster, PA to the late June Yvonne (Royer) and Anthony Leo Steckel. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sherry Lynn Steckel; a daughter, Crystal Rose wife of Jonathan Cory Shank; grandkids, Chloe Rayne, Jonathan Anthony and Layla Marie Shank; a sister, Carol Ann Hershey; and a stepbrother, Larry Robin Kranz.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Eric Lee Steckel.
He was a loving husband, DadD, Pops, brother, uncle and friend. He left many people beautiful memories. He enjoyed spending time with family and relaxing with friends. He loved all creatures, had a love for trains and had a green thumb unlike anyone I know. He was a very talented drummer and harmonica player. He was part of many bands over the years and loved music. He was down to earth, kind, dramatic and always drumming a beat or whistling a tune.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at his daughter's family home. Feel free to drop by anytime between 12-4 PM.
