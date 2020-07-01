Michael Allen Boas, 62, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lancaster, PA, the son of the late Joseph Charles Boas, Jr. and the late Kay Josephine (Oster) Boas. Michael enjoyed hunting.
Surviving are his siblings, Joseph Charles Boas III, Lynn Marie Usner, Stephanie A. Boas, and Colleen S. Greist; also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding him in death is his brother-in-law, Tim C. Usner.
