Michael Adam Eichorst, "Myke," 35, went home to be with Jesus on April 21st, 2020 at his home in East Petersburg, PA. He was born April 30th 1984 in Philadelphia, PA. He was the son of Maryann Sturgeon and the late David Kemery. Mike graduated from Hempfield High School in 2003. In addition to his loving Mother Maryann, he is survived by his sisters Katie Kemery, Teresa Diorio, and Dolores Cruz, his brother William Eichorst III, 4 nephews, 8 nieces, 5 great-nephews, and 2 great-nieces.
Mike deeply loved his Family. His mom used to call him, "Guy Smiley" because he was such an incessantly happy little boy. She would take him to church with her and when the congregation would start singing and praising Jesus he would join right in; throwing his little arms up to God. He and his Mother had an unbreakable bond. She named him after Michael the Archangel, her little warrior. Mike believed in God and he knew it was Jesus that pulled him through his toughest times.
Mike was also an extremely gifted artist. He loved to draw and create, he truly channeled so much through his work. Mike's art was such a huge part of his life and it was one of his greatest talents. Mike also had a passion for music. From a young age Mike loved every genre of Metal.
Mike had such a witty sense of humor and could always make an inappropriate joke at just the right time. His sense of humor was so eccentric and he truly made everyone around him laugh. Mike was such an Amazing person. He was always there for others to offer a listening ear and never made you feel like a burden. He truly cared and listened. We lost an Amazing person, Son, Brother, Uncle, and Friend; he truly will be missed. I find comfort in knowing that he is with the Lord and his father David and is no longer in pain. We will Always Love You Mike.
A celebration of life ceremony for Mike will be held at a later date. Should friends and family desire, contributions may be sent to the Crohn's & Colitis foundation. https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/
