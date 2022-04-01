Michael A. Trout, 65, of Morgantown and formerly of Quarryville, passed away at Reading Hospital on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Born in West Grove, PA he was the son of the late Maris W. and Arlene E. Mowrer Trout.
Michael had been employed by (ODC), Occupational Development Center in Lancaster. He enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles.
He is survived by 2 brothers, Steve D. (Ann) Trout of Quarryville, Brian M. (Peggy) Trout of Crossville, TN; a niece Heather Younger and a nephew Marc Trout.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kenneth Coleman officiating. Interment will be in Georgetown United Methodist Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
