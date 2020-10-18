Michael A. Showalter, 69, of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 13, 2020, surrounded by his family after a long illness at Select Specialty Hospital in Harrisburg, PA. Born in Columbia, on August 14, 1951, he was the son of Romaine Showalter of Landisville and the late Donald Showalter. In addition to his mother, he is also survived by a brother, Donald (Susan) of Lancaster; two nieces, Jennifer (Jason) Hampton and Kimberly (Greg) Barnes.
Michael was a graduate of Hempfield High School class of 1969 and attended Elizabethtown College. He served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. During his career, he worked for Armstrong World Industries and later retired from Acme Distribution Center in Denver, PA. After retirement, he worked for Lancaster Newspaper Inc., delivering papers which he enjoyed very much. He loved sports especially street hockey and was influential in the development of the Lancaster Street Hockey Program and helping build a rink in Reservoir Park. Michael played and coached the Chestnut Street Team. He was an avid Philadelphia and Baltimore sports fan following hockey, football, and baseball teams.
A graveside service honoring Michael's life will be held at Camp Hill Cemetery, Orchard Road, Mount Joy on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 10 AM. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
