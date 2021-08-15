Michael A. Porter, 61, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Donald and Ethel Porter.
A Celebration of Michael's life will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St., Lancaster, PA 17602 at 11:00 a.m. The visitation hour will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private.
Please visit Michael's memorial page at
Plant a tree in memory of Michael Porter
A living tribute »
A living tribute »