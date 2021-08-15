Michael A. Porter

Michael A. Porter, 61, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Donald and Ethel Porter.

A Celebration of Michael's life will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St., Lancaster, PA 17602 at 11:00 a.m. The visitation hour will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private.

