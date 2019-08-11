Michael A. Newport

Michael Anthony Newport, 59, of River Road, Holtwood passed away at his residence on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was the loving husband and best friend of his wife Deborah Bauer Newport, celebrating 15 years of marriage this past June. He was the son of Leroy and Shirley Ruland Newport.
A dedicated employee for over 40 years, he worked for Anderson Bakery currently known as Tree House Foods.
A lover of nature, he enjoyed camping, sitting around a bonfire, having his cup of coffee, watching wildlife, trips to the beach with his wife, and spending time with his 5 beautiful grandchildren.
Surviving beside his wife Deb and parents are 2 children, Michael II, and Tyler Newport; a step son Tom Taglieri; 5 grandchildren; a brother Keith and 2 sisters, Cynthia and Christina.
He was preceded in death by a beloved sister Victoria.
A Celebration of Life will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.