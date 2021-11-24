Michael A. Mimnall, 51, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Donald and Nancy (Buckwalter) Mimnall.
He worked as a dock handler for YRC Freight in Carlisle.
Michael was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing trips to Raystown Lake and the St. Lawrence River. He also enjoyed hunting and going to the hunting camp in Union County. Michael was a Dallas Cowboys football fan and enjoyed being in a fantasy league each year with his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Caitlin Mimnall of New Providence; two brothers, Donald Mimnall husband of Deb, Kenneth Mimnall both of Lancaster. Also surviving is a nephew, Matthew Mimnall husband of Katie of Denver, CO, two nieces, Sarah Murray wife of Brian of Lancaster, Rebecca Mimnall wife of Mason of Washington, D.C. and three great-nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St, Lancaster, PA. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the funeral home on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice.