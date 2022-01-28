Michael A. “Mike” Huber, 79, of Manheim, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at his home. He was the loving husband of the late Ruth Ann (Jacobs) Huber, who passed away in 2018, sharing 49 years of marriage together. Born in White Hall, MD, he was the son of the late Emanuel “Jr.” and Gertrude (Doll) Huber.
Mike was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, class of 1960, and remained an active member of the planning committee for class reunions. He was proud of his Army Veteran (Sgt. E-5) status, earning the Army Commendation Medal while serving with the Nha Trang Signal Battalion, U.S. Army Strategic Communications Command, Vietnam. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. Together, he and Ann enjoyed exploring the genealogical history of both sides of their families, researching, and touring historical sites. He also traveled globally as an auditor for his lifelong employer, Armstrong World Industries.
He is survived by a daughter, Heidi (Walt) Koslo, Wasilla, AK; 2 sons, Michael L. Huber, Manheim & Andrew Huber (Cheng Ly), Millersville, 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Barry, and 3 sisters, Ruth Ann, Jackie, and Bonnie.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at a later date at the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Please omit flowers. Those desiring may send contributions in Mike’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4124, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
