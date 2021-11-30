Michael A. Housekeeper, age 59 of Quarryville, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Penny S. Farmer Housekeeper. Mike worked for Christiana Cabinetry, and he was the Fire Police Captain for the Bart Fire Company Station 51. In his free time, he loved going hunting, fishing, and vacationing with his family.
Surviving besides his wife are 4 children: Jennifer, wife of Don Church of Drumore, Amanda, wife of Josh Touchton of Bart, Ryan, husband of Stephanie Roten Housekeeper of Nottingham, Meghan Housekeeper, companion of Steve Butler of Quarryville, 12 grandchildren: Lane Church, fiancé of Abigail Roefaro, Harleigh, Lillie, and Daisy Church, Hunter and Mallie Touchton, Aubriana, Kendall, Paisley, and Dawson Housekeeper, Kaylee Willoughby, Cole McFadden, and 3 sisters: Sharon, Karen, and Kim. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Edwin and Virginia Housekeeper, his parents: Kenneth and Jane Taylor, and his son: Christopher Whiteside.
A viewing will be held at the Bart Fire Hall, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville, PA, on Monday, December 6th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be held in the Union Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mike’s honor to the Bart Fire Company Station 51, P.O. Box 72, Bart, PA 17503. reynoldsandshivery.com