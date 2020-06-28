Michael A. Frantz, 72, of Lancaster, passed on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was a son of the late Joseph and Lubitza Privichev Frantz.
Mike grew up in Lancaster city and graduated from Lancaster Catholic where he lettered in both football and basketball. He attended University of Arizona/Arizona State University on a football scholarship.
He served in the U.S. Navy on a submarine tender based in Rota, Spain during the Vietnam era. After his discharge, he traveled through Europe. He used the GI Bill to attend and graduate from Millersville State College, after which he worked at St. Joseph's Hospital as a biofeedback technician.
He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife, Kathleen Magbag, to whom he was married for 31 years, and his stepson, Ryan Magbag. He is also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph "Pepe" and Phillip Frantz.
Anyone who met Mike became a friend. He enjoyed visiting and attending social functions when he was able. He loved a good party and always enjoyed the "goodies." Despite suffering from multiple sclerosis for more than 30 years and being bedbound for the past six years, he never complained. He unfailingly thanked everyone who offered the smallest help and or did the smallest favor for him.
While he enjoyed traveling, including to Egypt, the Netherlands, and to L.L. Bean in Maine at Thanksgiving, he also loved Lancaster County. He and Kathy enjoyed going to auctions and he was always on the lookout for Hubley's and Hamilton watches. He was an avid Penn State football fan and loved watching Shark Tank. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church.
Kathy would like to thank Dr. Spencer Phillips; caregivers, Brenda Mercado, Lee Ann Wise and Lucinda Cartwright; Fr. Amanda Knause of St. John's Episcopal and Dr. Steven Jacobs for their compassionate care of Michael during the latter stages of his illness.
A service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike's name may be made to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601 or the charity of one's choice.
