Michael A. Cummings, 56, of Black Horse Road, Paradise, PA died Friday, December 17, 2021 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. He and his wife Georgann Giberson Cummings were married in April of 1997. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Florence M. Steffy Cummings of Paradise and the late Marvin L. Cummings.
Michael started his career as a truck driver at the age of 16. He also enjoyed being a taxi driver for the Amish community.
He enjoyed family gatherings at Wawa, eating Tastykake Kandy Kakes, Harley Davidson motorcycles, the Dallas Cowboys, driving his Marmon truck, but mostly spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He was known to be the “supervisor” of his children’s projects and anyone else’s as well.
Surviving beside his wife are 4 children, Kyle Rowland of Kirkwood, Alan (Nicole) Gorba of Altoona, Ryan (Amanda) Gorba of Gallitzin, Laura McLeod of Inkster, MI; 12 grandchildren; 4 siblings, Rick Cummings of Kinzers, Brenda (Robert) Groff of Paradise, Jim (Megan Smith) Cummings of Georgetown, Ashley (Russell) Arment of Paradise. He was preceded in death by a sister Tammy Bottner.
Services will be private. shiveryfuneralhome.com
