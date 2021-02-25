Michael A. Clark, Sr.

Michael Anderson Clark, Sr., 69, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021. He was born in Columbia to the late William and Gladys (Anderson) Clark. Mike was a graduate of Milton Hershey School, class of 1969. He attended Penn State York for business and later, Arts, Letters, and Sciences. He graduated with highest honors with a Bachelor of Science degree from Albright College.
Mike worked for the former Beitzel Composition Company, Forry and Jacker in Lancaster, and the Elizabethtown Chronicle. He spent 30 years employed at Howmet/Alumax/Alcoa, from which he retired in 2009. Mike coached for CBAA, was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2294, and a faithful member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. He was involved with the Columbia Jaycees in the early 70's and was co-chairman for the First Community Fair.
Mike was a devoted brother, father, and husband. He had a great sense of humor and personality, and was very compassionate. He was a terrific writer. Friends enjoyed reading his stories called, "The Way I See It." He had several stories published for the Fishwrapper, The Globe Leader in New Wilmington, PA, and 50 Plus News. He also wrote an article for B Magazine geared toward baby boomers that are now empty nesters. Mike wrote a column called "It's Over So Soon" about the days after Christmas and New Year's, for which he won a 2nd place feature writing award for the senior writing division at University of Missouri, School of Journalism.
Surviving is his wife, Carla (Manley) Clark. Mike has two children, Michael A. Clark, Jr., husband of Ashley, and Erin L. Clark. He has five grandchildren, Keeley E. Champey, Kyla B. Champey, Hayden M. Clark, Cohen A. Clark, and Lilia K. Clark. Michael has a sister, Nancy L. Clark, a brother, William T. Clark, Jr., and a sister-in-law, Judy (Haug) Clark. He has several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his father-in-law, Carl A. Manley, husband of (late) Martha; sisters-in-law, Michele A. Manley and Lynn M. Manley, and a brother-in-law, Edward Wagner.
There will be a funeral service for Michael on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, in Columbia, with the Reverend Anthony Swamy presiding. If attending, please wear a mask and practice social distancing per the CDC's guidelines. Mike will be laid to rest at Silver Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, or the Ann Barshinger Cancer Institute in Lancaster. Arrangements made by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com