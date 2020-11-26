Michael A. Aument, Sr., 72, of Lancaster, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was preceded in death by his mother, Doris (Diffenderfer) Aument; father, Phares Aument; and his step mother, Catherine Aument; and his son, Mark Aument.
Michael was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1966. He retired from Preston Trucking as a driver. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and trips to the mountains and the beach. Michael also enjoyed NASCAR.
Michael is survived by five children, Michael Aument, Jr., husband of Terry, of State College, Michelle Aument of Maryland, Matthew Aument of South Carolina, Melanie Fetzer of Morgantown, and Max Aument, husband of Tonya, of Mount Joy; seven grandchildren, Tiana, Logan, Madison, Natalie, Alana, Caroline, Benjamin; two brothers, Robert Aument, husband of Linda of Landisville and Andrew Aument of Landisville; and a sister, Lindy Hill, wife of John, of Conestoga.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.