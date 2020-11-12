Meryl Leonard Singer born in Englewood, N.J. on November 25, 1930 and entered the Church Triumphant on November 9, 2020 at the age of 89. Her parents were Richard Parker Leonard and Eunice Moore Leonard. She grew up in Old Tappan, N.J. She is survived by her husband Robert M. Singer to whom she has been married for 61 years.
She graduated from Dumont High School, Dumont, N.J. in 1948 and worked at Chase Bank in N.Y.C. for two years. She worked as a trained Dental Assistant from 1950 until 1959. She married Rober M. Singer of Manheim, PA on June, 20 1959. They resided in Glen Rock, N.J. and during that time they lived for one year in Cockfosters, Great Britian while her husband was an exchange teacher.
In 1969 they moved to Cairo, N.Y located in the Catskills. She was a "stay-at-home mom" until 1974 when she worked for Greene County Cooperative Extension 4-H Division until 1978. She was an award winning school bus driver for Laidlaw in Catskill, N.Y. for eleven years. In 1989 she began her own seamstress business where she made bridal gowns, prom dresses and various other outfits for ten years. She was a prize winning quilter.
In 1999 she and her husband got a call from Luther Acres that a cottage was ready for them so they moved to Lititz. She has spent many years as an active volunteer at Luther Acres. She was the Luther Acres librarian for 18 years. Since the addition of a theater at Luther Acres she has selected and shown movies for the residents. She had a strong faith and lived a life with Christ at the center. he spent her entire life giving of her time and talents to every church she belonged to. She was an active member of Trinity Reformed Church in Old Tappan, N.J., United Methodist, Cairo N.Y., Resurrection Lutheran, Cairo, N.Y., Mount Calvary Lutheran, Lititz, Pa. She is a communing member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lititz.
She is survived by her four children; Kenneth Singer and wife Amy, Pflugerville, TX; LTC Donald Singer and wife Sheryl, Barre, VT; Stephen Singer, Cairo, N.Y.; and Linda Singer Sullivan and husband P. Thomas Sullivan, Austin, TX. Nine grandchildren; Katelyn Singer Saint Lo and husband Eric, Gretchen Singer, David Singer, Lauren Singer, Michael Singer, Elizabeth Sullivan, Jonathan Sullivan, Iris Sullivan and Brianna Sullivan. Three great-grandchildren, Maverick Saint Lo, Lawton Saint Lo and Savannah Saint Lo. One brother, Rev. Roger M. Leonard and wife Bernice, New Paltz, N.Y., and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held in the spring of 2021. Internment will take place at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap Military Cemetery. It has been requested that Memorial gifts are to be made to the Luthercare Caring Fund.
A living tribute »