In Loving Memory of Mervyn "Jack" B. Mitchell, age 89 of Lititz, who passed away on April 21, 2021. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Maureen, in 2010 and survived by his children: Francine M. Roberts and Bill (Josephine) Mitchell, and three grandchildren, Catriona, Jacob, and Heather.
Jack was born in the highlands of Scotland at the beginning of the Great Depression and experienced extreme poverty and homelessness while growing up. Through his determination, he overcame numerous obstacles and graduated with honors from the University of Edinburgh's internationally renowned Chemistry program.
Jack met Maureen at a dance and they were married in Edinburgh, Scotland. He served in the RAF prior to starting his career in chemistry. His profession led to a job in Canada and later in the U.S.A. His initial role was in sales in which he traveled around South America and the Far East. Later in his career, he was placed in charge of acquiring or merging with the other businesses for his company, and had the foresight to merge with a business that made computer chips in the early 1980s.
A private ceremony for family will be held at a later time.
