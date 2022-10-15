Mervin Zimmerman Martin, 83, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his son's residence.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Ivan W. and Mary F. (Zimmerman) Martin and was the husband of Kathryn Stahl (Weaver) Martin.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Timothy, husband of Christine (Roschel) Martin of Denver, Rebecca, wife of Douglas Zimmerman of Ephrata, Wayne, husband of Marilyn (Martin) Martin of Port Treverton, Adin, husband of Charlotte (Weaver) Martin of Mount Pleasant Mills, Pauline, wife of Gerald Martin of Bainbridge, OH, Kathryn Brubaker of Denver, Mervin, husband of Michelle (Brubaker) Martin of Jerico Springs, MO, Minerva, wife of Jason Wanner of Middleburg, Rosanne, wife of Edward Brubaker of Frankfort, OH; 53 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Alma Martin, Bertha Auker and a sister-in-law, Ada Martin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Melvin and Ivan Martin, Elsie Stauffer, Elizabeth Sensenig and Ruth Brubaker.
A viewing will be held Monday, October 17, 2022, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 PM, at the residence, 550 South Fairmount Rd., Ephrata. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the residence, at 8:45 AM, with further services at 9:30 AM, from the Stauffer Mennonite Church, 28th Division Highway, Ephrata. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
