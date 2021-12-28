Mervin W. Horst, 89, (formerly of Newmanstown) passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Lincoln Christian Home in Ephrata, PA. He was born in Ephrata, Lancaster Co. on March 23, 1932 to the late Harry H. and Fannie (Kauffman) Horst. He was a member of Millbach Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference). He was preceded in death by his wife Anna Zimmerman Horst.
He is survived by his eight children: Eugene (Linda) Horst, Esther (Lester) Martin, Grace (Leroy) Wise, Kathryn (Irvin) Martin, Mervin Roy (Louise) Horst, Joyce (Edwin) Zimmerman, Marlin (Kathryn) Horst, Nevin (Cindy) Horst, 46 grandchildren, 108 great grandchildren, his 3 sisters: Alma (Ivan) Martin, Norma (late Harold) Martin, Florence (Allen) Nolt, and 3 sisters-in-law: Alice Horst, Luella Horst and Mabel Horst. He was preceded in death by an infant son, 3 brothers: Paul, Ammon, Ivan and 2 infant great granddaughters.
A viewing will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Fairview Reception Center, 141 Jackson Rd., Lebanon, PA from 2:00pm-4:00pm and from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Interment and funeral service will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Millbach Mennonite Church, 3 N. Millbach Rd., Newmanstown, PA at 9:30am. Please no flowers. clauserfh.com
A living tribute »