Mervin R. "Peck" Hemperly, 91, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. A lifelong resident of Lancaster, he was the son of the late William R. and Fannie (Wiker) Hemperly. He was married to his beloved wife, Phyllis J. Hemperly.
Mervin graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School, Class of 1947, where he received two District Titles for wrestling in 1946 and 1947. He proudly served in the United States Army for three years. He married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis, and the two celebrated 68 years together.
He worked for Fleck Marshall Co., and later Hajoca as Assistant Branch Manager for over 30 years. He was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church. One of Mervin's favorite hobbies was painting Disney characters. He collected Lancaster beer and bitter bottles. He was known for his lawn, which he cared for meticulously. His pride and joy was his Corvette. Mervin was a Jack-of-all-trades; there was nothing he could not take apart and put back together.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Yvonne Tshudy, and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Delorous Duke and Ruth Sherrard and brothers, William Hemperly, Jr., and Jere Hemperly.
A private Memorial Service will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mervin's name to Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, or a charity of your choosing.
