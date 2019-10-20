Mervin R. Miller, 81, of Conestoga, passed away very unexpectedly late Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Marticville, he was the son of the late Robert D. and Cora (Ranck) Miller. Mervin was married to the love of his life and best friend, Rosanne (Lackey) Miller, and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage this past July.
Mervin was a dedicated employee who worked in the automotive parts department and later as a delivery person for the former Wiggins Chevrolet Co., which over the years changed hands and is now Faulkner Chevrolet of Lancaster, from where he retired after many years of service. He was a member of New Life Church in Lancaster. Earlier in life he enjoyed fishing, boating and playing tennis. He also was an accomplished musician who loved playing his guitar. Later on he enjoyed gardening, taking care of his home and he became an avid reader. He and his wife volunteered for many years at the Conestoga Fire Company. A familiar face, Mervin found it hard to go anywhere without meeting up with someone he knew. He was famous for his many "one liners" which became known to family and friends as "Mervisms".
In addition to his wife, Mervin is survived by his children, Eileen M. White and her husband Dale of Landisville, Ronald E. Miller and his wife Barbara of Conestoga, and Darrell L. Miller of Millersville. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters, Dorothy Hoover and Marian Weaver, and his brother Raymond Miller.
Memorial Services will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551, where family and friends will be received beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com