Mervin R. Keagy, 54, of Manor Township, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at home. He was the partner of Victor A. Felix. Merv was born in Lancaster, son of Vera S. Habecker Keagy and the late Robert J. Keagy. He was self-employed in farming and the produce business. He also worked at Giant, Willow Street and enjoyed working and helping people.
Surviving in addition to his partner and mother, two brothers: Kenneth R. (Vicki L.) Keagy; and N. Ray Keagy. Two sisters: Shirley M. (Michael W.) Williams; and Kathy M. (Gregory T.) Markward.
A Private Service will be held for the family with interment in Habecker Mennonite Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
