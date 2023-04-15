Mervin M. Sensenig, 77, of Denver, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at his home.
He was born in New Holland to the late Paul W. and Verna B. (Martin) Sensenig and was the husband of Cora M. (Eberly) Sensenig.
He was a member of Hebron Mennonite Church.
In addition to his wife, Mervin is survived by 6 children, David E., husband of Edith (Neuenschwander) Sensenig of Orangeville, Mervin E. Sensenig, Jr. of Ephrata, Cora E., wife of Roy High of Manheim, Marlin E., husband of Sara (Halligan) Sensenig of Richland, Warren Jose, husband of Linda (Miller) Sensenig of Murfreesboro, NC, Edwin Nicholas, husband of Abigail (Nussbaum) Sensenig of Columbiana, OH; 23 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 10 siblings, Irene, wife of the late David Ray Martin of Ephrata, Clarence, husband of Grace Sensenig of Apple Creek, OH, Velma, wife of Ervin Wise of Lebanon, Bernice Sensenig of Denver, Paul, husband of Joyce Sensenig of Ronks, Vernon, husband of Debbie Sensenig of Leola, Lamar, husband of Sue Sensenig of Gordonville, Verna, wife of Leroy Esh of Ronks, Matilda, wife of Mike Miller of Ephrata, and Hershey Sensenig of New Holland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant daughter, Lillian E. Sensenig, son, Glenn E. Sensenig, 3 brothers, Warren, Edwin, and Leroy Sensenig.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, 9:30 AM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center. Interment will take place in the Springville Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
