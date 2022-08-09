Mervin M. Kreider, 92 of Manor Township passed away at Promedica Nursing and Rehab on August 1, 2022. Born in Lancaster on May 11, 1930, he was the son of the late Ira W. Kreider. He was the husband of Betty M. Kiracofe, who preceded him in death.
Mervin graduated from J. P. McCaskey in 1948. He served in the United States Marine Corps, where he received a Purple Heart. Mervin was a United States Postal Service Mail Carrier, delivering mail in Lancaster City and Manor Township. He was a 50+ year member of Lodge #43 F&AM and life member of Red Rose chapter #80 DAV. He attended Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Lancaster.
Mervin is survived by his sons, Glenn E. Kreider and William A., husband of Robin Kreider, both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Brandi M. Kreider and Kyle P. Kreider, 4 great grandchildren and his sister, Dorothy Reed of Arlington, VA. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert, John and Margaret. Casket burial will be held in the Boehm's UM Cemetery, Willow Street.
