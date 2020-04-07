Mervin M. Fansler, Jr., 94, of Annville died Sunday, March 29, 2020. Mervin was the husband of the late Rosalie J. Bollman and the late Mary A. Miller.
Born in Elizabethtown on September 13, 1925, he was the son of the late Mervin, Sr. and Mary Reider Fansler. He retired as a nurse's aid from the Lebanon VA Medical Center.
Mervin, a U.S. Army veteran of WW II, received the Purple Heart. He was a 1943 graduate of Jonestown High School and attended University of Florida before being drafted.
He attended Lebanon Valley Bible Church and the World War II Roundtable, Hummelstown. He served as a coach for Bellegrove Little League and Teener baseball and coached the Bellegrove Teener team to the Lebanon County Championship. He was an avid Penn State football fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking and traveling.
Surviving are three sons: Mervin M. Fansler III and wife Bonita, G. Edward Fansler and wife Ann, and Michael L. Fansler and wife Sue. He is also survived by step daughters; Cynthia (wife of Stanley Walter), Sandra (wife of James Appleby), his children's mother Eleanor Glancy Yeingst, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and five sisters: Mary Hostetter, Fern Folk, Eldora Gleim, LaRue Miller, and Esther Snook. He was preceded in death by three brothers John, Marvin, and William Fansler, as well as his beloved son Evan Fansler.
Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory which the public can Live Stream by going onto the Kreamer Funeral Home website at www.kreamerfuneralhome.com and click on Live Stream Link. Private interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled for the public at a later date.
Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 in his memory. www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
