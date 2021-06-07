Mervin Lefever Landis, 95, of Landis Homes, Lititz and formerly of 1045 Hunsicker Road, Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Born at 2651 Oregon Pike in Manheim Township, he was the son of Elmer B. and Mary (Lefever) Landis. Mervin was the loving husband of Rachael Ann (Hess) Landis, who passed away February 10, 2021. They celebrated 72 years of marriage on November 11, 2020.
Mervin graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1943 and was a resident of Landis Valley, PA all his life except for 5½ years when he resided in Willow Street, PA. He was occupied with farming and an adjourning produce stand with his wife and family for 32 years at 2475 Oregon Pike. After which he was a maintenance supervisor at Landis Homes Retirement Community for 7 years until his retirement in 1991. He attended Landis Valley Christian Fellowship from his youth and as a member since 1946, where he served various terms as trustee, Sunday school teacher and superintendent, elder, and also pastor for 5½ years.
Surviving are children: Elmer G. husband of Linda Rohrer Landis of Leola, Mary M. wife of Glen Martin of Reinholds, Edward D. husband of Carol Rutt Landis of Independence, KY, Frederick R. husband of Velma Redcay Landis of Damar, KS, Mervin L. husband of June Burkholder Landis of Ephrata, Sarah "Sally" wife of J. Myron Stoltzfus of Paradise, William A. husband of Valerie Ortman Landis of Caribbean/Lancaster and Roger husband of Beverly Hess Landis of Lancaster; son-in-law, Dennis Kilheffer of Mobile, AL; 40 grandchildren, 80 great-grandchildren, a brother, James husband of Dorothy Stehman Landis of Willow Street. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachael, a daughter, Anne L. Kilheffer, a grandson, Christopher Andrew "Drew" Landis and his sister, Erla Rohrer.
A memorial service for Mervin and Rachael is planned for 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 12 at Landis Valley Christian Fellowship. Private interment will take place prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Mervin's memory to Landis Valley Christian Fellowship, 2420 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.