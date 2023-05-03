Mervin L. Weaver, 89, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata. Born in Rothsville, he was the son of the late Hershey H. and Beatrice Fenderson Weaver. Mervin was the loving husband of the late Leora Groff Weaver who passed away in January 2021.
He was a fuel truck driver for Agway Energy Products, Manheim for 50 years. Mervin was a member of Hernley Mennonite Church, Manheim where he was a chorister. He led singing and Sunday worship services at Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. Mervin directed the Manheim Area Chorus for 34 years and sang in Ray of Hope Quartet for many years. Mervin was a great help to his wife in making many comforters for MCC's Material Resource Center. He was also a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels, Manheim area. Mervin enjoyed flower gardening, especially his Dahlias, hunting, and fishing.
Surviving are two sons; Donald E. husband of Lucy Weaver, Manheim, J. Marlin husband of Lisa Weaver, East Prospect, two daughters; Lorraine wife of Wilmer Martin, Monroeton, Dawn wife of Arnold Baer, LaGrange, KY, eight grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a great-grandson; Blaine Glessner, three brothers, Elvin, Lloyd, and Harold Weaver, and a sister, Alma Sweigart.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mervin's Funeral Service at Hernley Mennonite Church, 746 Lebanon Road, Manheim on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM. There will be a viewing at the church from 2:00 PM until the time of service. Interment in the adjoining cemetery.
