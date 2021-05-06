Mervin Jay Stoltzfoos, infant son of Amos L. and Rachel K. Fisher Stoltzfoos, of 240 Evans Road, Lititz, was stillborn on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at UPMC Lititz.
Besides his parents, he is survived by: siblings, Elmer Wayne, Anna Marie and Matthew James Stoltzfoos, all at home; paternal grandparents, Samuel K. and Mary Lapp Stoltzfoos of Lititz; maternal grandparents, John E. and Anna Mary King Fisher of Gordonville.
Interment was in Sun Hill Cemetery, Lititz, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Furmans-Leola
