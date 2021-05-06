Mervin Jay Stoltzfoos, infant son of Amos L. and Rachel K. Fisher Stoltzfoos, of 240 Evans Road, Lititz, was stillborn on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at UPMC Lititz.

Besides his parents, he is survived by: siblings, Elmer Wayne, Anna Marie and Matthew James Stoltzfoos, all at home; paternal grandparents, Samuel K. and Mary Lapp Stoltzfoos of Lititz; maternal grandparents, John E. and Anna Mary King Fisher of Gordonville.

Interment was in Sun Hill Cemetery, Lititz, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Furmans-Leola

FurmanFuneralHome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Mervin Stoltzfoos
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Furman Home for Funerals

59 West Main Street
Leola, PA 17540
717-656-6833
www.furmanfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter