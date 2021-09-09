Mervin H. Reich, 90, a lifelong resident of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
He was born November 26, 1930, son of the late Mahlon Z. and Emma (Hertzog) Reich.
Mervin is survived by three sisters: Pauline Townsley, Kathryn Hackman, and Faye Allgyer; brother-in-law, Ray Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mervin was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Smith and a brother, Harold Reich.
Mervin served in the U.S. Air Force as a tail gunner during the Korean War and completed 29 bombing missions. He worked for Leon M. Martin Roofing and Siding of Hinkletown for 18 years, before retiring in 1981.
Mervin was a member of the Cocalico Post 3376 VFW, Amvets Post 136, and Cloister Post 429 American Legion, all of Ephrata, and was also a member of the Reamstown Athletic Association.
Final care will be private, by Mervin's wishes.
Arrangements under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
