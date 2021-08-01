Mervin H. Keith, 95, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Brethren Village, Lititz. Born in Brunnerville, he was the son of the late Ralph and Stella Horning Keith. He was the loving husband of Miriam Haldeman Keith with whom he shared 74 years of marriage. Mervin retired from Alcoa, Lancaster. He was an active member of Brunnerville United Methodist Church and Brunnerville Fire Company for many years. Mervin proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II as a Seaman 1st Class.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Micki, wife of Terry Carper and Suzanne, wife of Richard Graff, both of Lititz, 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter and a brother, Clifford Keith of Lititz. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mervin's Celebration Service at Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 12:00 Noon. There will be a time of visitation at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private in Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Mervin's memory to the Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com