Mervin Glick, 62, of Paradise, PA went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2021. Married to the love of his life, Naomi Fisher, at Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church, on August 25th 1979.
Survived by: wife Naomi Glick (married 42 years), sons; Richard Glick, Michael (Angela) Glick, Eric Glick and Ryan (Aslyn) Glick, siblings; John (Lois) Glick, Kate (Roy) Zook, Sue Glick, and Ray Glick and his father Elmer Glick. Preceded in death by beloved mother, Anna Glick.
Merv was a born entrepreneur. Helping his father Elmer start Black Bear Structures at 14 years old. Merv and his brother-in-law, Roy grew and successfully ran the company for over 25 years. During this time Merv loved giving his time being a volunteer fireman with Robert Fulton Fire Co in Peach Bottom. His family remembers the countless midnight calls Merv would respond to, giving up his sleep and time with his family to go help those in need. During this period of life Merv and Naomi were also members of Dove Christian Fellowship. They loved the community and friends gained during this time of their lives.
A native of Lancaster County, Merv loved his hometown. But one of his life highlights was pulling up roots, selling his business, and moving his family to the small central Virginia town of Farmville. The family moved to a beautiful farm with all the space a young family could hope for. Here he fulfilled a lifelong goal of farming and running his own cattle farm as well as continuing his entrepreneurial spirit by starting another shed business that is still running strong to this day. Merv and Naomi were also very active members of New Life Church in Farmville. During this period of life many lifelong friends were made and was a treasured time for him and his family.
Upon moving back to Lancaster, Merv ran a lawn care and landscaping company and was a Realtor at Kingsway realty for 7 years. While not the longest of Merv's careers he loved this job and made even more lifelong friends. Merv and Naomi were also members at The Worship Center in Leola, PA.
Merv loved life and loved his family and friends. He loved his four boys and passed along his hard work and love of life. He adored and loved his wife Naomi and put her needs above his at all times. He was an amazing example of a good man to his boys.
He was an incredibly genuine, caring, and a fun loving man. A great husband, father, brother, son, and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 29, at 10:00 AM at the Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA with the Rev. Frank Potter officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Sunday from 5:30 to 8:00 P.M. There will be no visitation prior to the service on Monday, however the family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Merv's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care located at 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA