Mervin E. Horst, 61, of New York, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 of natural causes. Born in Dover, NJ, he was the son of Florence Mae Zimmerman Horst of Landis Homes and the late Eugene H. Horst.
Merv graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School and Goshen College. He then moved to Manhattan and made his home there for the last 38 years. His interests included reading, family history, genealogy, the German language, sacred hymns, cooking, knitting, and exploring The Big Apple. He found great joy in connecting to various faith communities through modern technology. Merv was a longtime member of Manhattan Mennonite Fellowship. At the time of his passing, he was employed as a derivatives paralegal.
Surviving in addition to his mother are: his sister, Cynthia; four nieces; and two great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother, Darryl.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Merv’s funeral service from the James Street Mennonite Church, 323 W. James St., Lancaster, on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with viewing there from Noon till 1:00 p.m. Masks are required. Interment will follow in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
Furman’s – Leola
