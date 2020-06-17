Mervin D. Wenger, 93, formerly of Lititz, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata. Born in West Earl Township, he was the son of the late Noah and Elma (Denlinger) Wenger. He was the loving husband of the late Mary Catherine (Herr) Wenger who passed away in 2017. He was a member of New Haven Mennonite Church, Lititz.
Surviving are four daughters: Carolyn (Edward) Schrock, Myerstown, Lorraine (Philip) Parbel, Womelsdorf, Shirley (Sam) Pierce, Manheim, Mary Lou (Ben) Mellinger, Denver, sixteen grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandsons; four brothers: Arthur, Lloyd, Earl and Roy Wenger, and a sister-in-law, Shirley.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Groffdale Mennonite Cemetery, West Earl Township. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
