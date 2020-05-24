Mervin C. Groff, 88, of Lititz, and formerly of Clay Township, died peacefully of heart complications and went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Spang Crest Manor in Lebanon. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Charles D. and Stella Adams Groff. Merv was the loving husband of Ruth Oberholtzer Groff, and they observed their 65th wedding anniversary in November of last year. For over 16 years Merv worked in the manufacturing division of Ford-New Holland; in his early years he was employed as a carpenter. A U.S. Navy Veteran, he served during the Korean War. In 1973 Merv used his carpentry experience and skills in building his own beautiful home along Middle Creek in Clay Township. Merv was an active and faithful member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren, and also a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. Merv enjoyed riding his motorcycle, especially traveling with Ruth on their Gold Wing Trike, and they visited every state in the U.S. but two. Merv's interests included fishing, woodworking, reading, bird watching, and rooting for his Phillies Baseball Team.
Surviving in addition to his wife Ruth is a son, Ross O. husband of Eileen "Holly" Groff of Lancaster, a granddaughter, Pam wife of Rick Neidermyer, three great-grandchildren: Michaella, Jaelynn, Dax, and a sister, Ellen Jean Heisey of Willow Street. Preceding him in death is a son, Steven O. Groff, and a brother, Larry Groff.
Services for Merv will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Ruhl's United Methodist Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Merv's memory to the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com