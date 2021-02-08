Mervin B. Stoltzfus, age 2, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at his home. Born in Christiana, he was the son of Stephen G. and Sadie S. Beiler Stoltzfus of 263 Christiana Pike, Christiana. In addition to his parents, he is survived by 2 brothers: Daniel B. and Samuel B., both at home, grandparents: Daniel S. and Katie Glick Stoltzfus of Lancaster, Benjamin S. and Mary Stoltzfus Beiler of Christiana, and great-grandfather Enos S. Stoltzfus of Lancaster. Services will be private with interment in Gap Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
