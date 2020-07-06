Mervin B. Glick, Jr., 18, of 1381 Honeysuckle Road, Elliottsburg, passed away on July 2, 2020 due to injuries from a construction accident.
He was the son of Mervin B., Sr. and Sylvia Mae (Beiler) Glick. He attended the Old Order Amish Church and worked for Rebel's Construction Co. Surviving are two brothers, Elmer Michael and Amos James. Five sisters, Betty Sue, Edna Rose, Rosanna, Kathleen and Laura all at home. Grandparents, Aaron and Elizabeth Glick and Amos and Sue Beiler. Two great-grandmothers, Annie Glick and Lydia King.
The funeral will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 9 AM (EST) at the late home. Interment will be in Eshcol Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until the time of the service. Please omit flowers.
The Boyer Family Funeral Home, New Bloomfield is honored to handle the arrangements for the Glick Family and the Amish community.
