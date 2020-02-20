Merrill F. Arbogast, 82, husband of Judith (Russel) Arbogast , of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at home.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 12:30 to 1:30 PM, at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. A Masonic service will follow at 1:30, conducted by Ephrata Lodge #665. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
