Merrill Davis Peoria, IL

Merrill Davis, 90, of Peoria, IL and formerly of Columbia and Mountville, PA, moved to his heavenly home on February, 20 2020. He was born in New London, CT on February 24, 1929, to Roxie Marie (Whitmore) and Russell Clark Davis.
Merrill served in the U.S. Army, spending time in Japan during WWII, where he was awarded two medals. Following his military service he graduated from Cleveland Bible College, became an ordained minister, and served churches in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York.
Merrill was blessed with two loving marriages. He married Emma Jane Drummond in 1950; they were blessed with one daughter, Mary Jane Moder (husband Dave) of Peoria. He was later married to Margaret Eisenhooth Markel in Pennsylvania, where he was welcomed by her children Eugene Markel (wife Kimberly), Les Markel (wife Deb), and Melanie Miller (husband Jeffrey).
Merrill loved his family very much, but his greatest love was for Jesus Christ. He welcomed the opportunity to share the gospel message with others.
He was preceded in death by Jane and Margaret; stepson Eugene Markel; granddaughter Emily Markel; as well as five brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by Mary Jane, Les, and Melanie; grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer Moder-Bell (husband John), Jason Markel (wife Becky), Joe Markel (wife Elise), Jamie Markel (wife Michelle), Adam Miller (wife Jennifer), Jacob Miller; and five great grandchildren.
Prior to moving to Peoria in 2008, Merrill was an active member of the Columbia Church of God.
Interment of ashes will be held privately in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends may consider donations to the Columbia Church of God, 43 N. 7th St., Columbia, PA 17512.
