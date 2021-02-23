Merle Snader, 82, of Manheim died on February 19, 2021 at Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna Splain Snader. He was the husband of the late Joann Mertz Snader who died in May of 2020.
Merle retired from Sechan Electronics Inc., Lititz. Surviving is a daughter, Holly Snader, a son, Mark "Steve" Snader and 7 grandchildren.
Funeral services are private. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
