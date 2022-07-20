Merle M. "Squeak" Aukamp, 93, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community. Born in New Providence, he was the son of the late Abram W. and Mabel (Myers) Aukamp. He was the loving husband of the late Lois (Weitzel) Aukamp for 67 years at time of her passing in 2021.
Squeak was a 1947 graduate of Quarryville High School. He went on to serve proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Squeak was employed by Herr's Motor Express in Quarryville for many years. He was an active member of Memorial United Methodist Church, Rawlinsville United Methodist Church and also Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church. He served on the Quarryville Boro Council and also coordinated placing flags for veterans at thirty-two Southern Lancaster County cemeteries. Squeak was well known as a talented baseball player, playing in local leagues well into his seventies. He enjoyed writing poems, spending time in Stone Harbor and rooting for the Phillies and Eagles.
Squeak is survived by his children: Vicki Geiter of Willow Street; Barbara Carnes of Lancaster; and Merle "Chuck" Aukamp, Jr., husband of Carrie of Millersville. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Greg Carnes, a granddaughter, Gina Mohler, a son-in-law, Richard Geiter, and a sister, Jane Zieber.
A graveside service with military honors will take place at the Quarryville Cemetery, corner of Park Avenue and Robert Fulton Highway (Rt. 222) in Quarryville on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with his nephew, Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 1120 G St. NW Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005. Online guestbook at
