Merle Glick Stoltzfus was born in Morgantown, PA, on September 16, 1929. He died August 1st at age 92.
He farmed until 1958, then went to Eastern Mennonite College and graduated from Eastern Mennonite Seminary in 1968.
He pastored in Indiana and there discovered baptism of the Holy Spirit. He spent five years in Florida and started his first church in the Christian Day School. He then returned to the home community in 1974 and began pastoring at Hopewell Mennonite Church. The following churches came out of his direction and leadership: Hopewell Spring City, Reading, Downingtown, Petra, Pottstown, Exeter, Bernville, Telford, Fleetwood, Paoli, Morgantown Community, Ephrata, Spartansburg, Pottstown (2nd church), Bedford, TX.
Survived by his wife of 70 years Esther (Kurtz), a sister Barbara Benner, and a brother Melvin G. Stoltzfus. Children: Craig Stoltzfus, Christine King, and Rose Tursack, 11 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by a daughter Pearl Koenig.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 6 PM to 8 PM at Moving Communities to Christ Church, formerly Morgantown Community Church, 4221 East Main Street, Morgantown, PA. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Moving Communities to Christ Church. Interment will be private at the Hopewell Christian Fellowship Cemetery.
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, PA.
For additional information and online condolences, please visit: www.thelabsfh.com
A living tribute »