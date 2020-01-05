Merle E. Rutt, 70, of Mount Joy, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born in Lancaster on December 23, 1949, he was the son of the late Warren and Esther (Sauder) Rutt. Merle was the loving husband of Christel (Grill) Rutt with whom he celebrated 42 years of marriage in November.
Merle graduated from Donegal High School in 1968. He was a respiratory therapist at Pleasant Acres (York) before retiring in 2018 due to his health. Over the years he quietly led numerous patients to Jesus, praying with them in their final moments. His favorite memories were of boating and fishing with his son, and weekends spent at the shore in Delaware with his wife and children. He was the steadfast anchor of his family and always put their needs before his own. More recently, nothing brought him more immense joy than his three year old granddaughter Alyssa, and he loved every laugh, every hug, and every moment spent with her.
In addition to his wife Christel, Merle will be deeply missed by his daughter, Ashley Garrison, wife of Wesley (Manheim); son, Brandon Rutt (Mount Joy); granddaughter, Alyssa Garrison; brother, Galen Rutt, husband of Joan (Landisville); and sister, Marlene Martin, wife of Marlin (Lebanon).
A funeral service honoring Merle's life will be held at Calvary Bible Church, 629 Union School Road, Mount Joy on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM, including viewing. Private interment will follow at Kraybill Mennonite Cemetery.
