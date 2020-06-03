Merle David Brandt, 67, of Greentown, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 30, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harry and Ethel (Weaver) Brandt.
Merle was a life member of the Elstonville Sportsman's Association, The North American Trap Collector's Association, and Promised Land Sportsman's Association. Merle was an outdoorsman; he was an avid fisherman and hunter. In his free time Merle could be found playing golf or rooting for the Philadelphia Phillies. He loved to spend time with his grandkids and granddogs.
He is survived by his children Mark Brandt, companion of Meg, of Harrisburg, Melissa Shertz, wife of Kevin, of Willow Street, Jonah Webb, of Manheim, his siblings, Elvin Brandt, of Lititz, Evelyn Bucher, of Manheim, and E. Daniel Brandt, of Greentown, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com