Merle D. Wilkinson, 85, of Valley View, PA, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Maytown, he was the son of the late Thomas D. and Rosetta (Bolen) Wilkinson. Merle was the husband of the late Judith L. Wilkinson who passed away on March 14, 2018.
Merle graduated from the former East Donegal Township High School class of 1953. He retired from High Steel Structures as a foreman.
Surviving are three daughters, Robin Bowers, wife of Dale of Marietta, Kimberly Beck, wife of Jeffrey of Elizabethtown and Paige Wilkinson of Valley View, PA; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirely Roberts. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sparra Beck and eight siblings.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue, PO Box 549, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com