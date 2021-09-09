Merle B. "Smiley" Forrey, Sr., 86, of Mifflin, (McCoysville) went to be with his Lord & Savior at 6:00 PM, Friday, September 3, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Born on November 27, 1934, in Neffsville, Lancaster County, he is a son of the late Daniel H. and Alice (Becker) Forrey. His first wife, Edith A. (Hershey) Forrey with whom he was blessed to share 45 years preceded him in death and on December 26, 1998 he married his surviving wife, Lois M. (Bennett) Forrey with whom he was blessed to share almost 23 years of marriage before his passing.
Surviving are his children, Shirley L. Martin and her husband Thomas, of East Waterford, June M. Charles and her husband Curtis, Merle B. Forrey, Jr., all of Lancaster; Step sons, Daniel H. Imes and his wife Marie, of Hatfield, Steven R. Imes and his wife Pam, Richard K. "Keeter" Imes and his wife Donna, all of McCoysville; a brother, Robert B. Forrey, of Lititz and he leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and first wife he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth B. Forrey, Daniel B. Forrey and a sister, Mary Hargreaves.
His memberships included the New Beginnings Community Church, Spruce Hill and the Brick Layers & Allied Craft Local 5-PA, Harrisburg.
Before moving to Juniata County, Merle and his family lived in Lancaster where he worked as a brick layer. He moved to East Waterford in 1979 to own and operate the Tuscarora Creek Campgrounds and the 75 Restaurant better known as "The Dairy Dine".
Merle enjoyed fishing and hunting in his earlier years and most recently enjoyed working in his woodshop building different wood projects including barn quilts. Merle was always kidding people so as to put a smile on their face. He was loved by all who met and knew him. He will be sadly and greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from A New Beginnings Church, 2118 Spruce Hill Road, Port Royal, PA 17082, with the Rev. Frank J. Swartz officiating.
