Merilynn L. Hart, age 96, of Mennonite Home Communities, died from natural causes on September 2, 2020. Merilynn was born on January 24, 1924, in California, to Jesse (Smith) Blankenship and William Blankenship.
She met her husband of almost 50 years, Robert G. Hart of Altoona, while working on the base of the Army Air Corps Training Center in California. Following their marriage, she moved to Altoona, PA, where she lived for almost 60 years.
Preceding Merilynn in death in 1994 was her beloved husband, Robert (Bob) Hart. Surviving family include a brother, William Blankenship of California, and her three daughters, Marsha Fisher (Kirk) of Lancaster, PA , Linda Weber of Colorado Springs, and Rebecca Rowe of Mount Joy, PA. Merilynn shared her zest for life with her 8 grandchildren; she was especially proud to be a great-grandmother of 22 whom she always remembered with birthday cards.
A Celebration of Life Service for Merilynn will be held at a future date in Altoona. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mennonite Home Benevolence Fund.
