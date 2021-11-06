Merie L. Kreider, 79, of Lancaster, died at home Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Born in East Hempfield Township, she was the daughter of the late Norman S. and Grace D. Landis. She was the faithful wife of Clyde H. Kreider, and a member of the Simmontown Mennonite Church where her husband served as minister since 1980. She was well-loved for her kind service to all.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are 8 children: Kenneth husband of Virginia Hershey Kreider, Karen Carpenter, both of Metter, GA, Kevin husband of Naomi Baltozer Kreider, Kathleen Kreider, both of Lancaster, Keith husband of Katrina Siegrist Kreider of Metan, Argentina, Kristopher husband of Darla Weaver Kreider of Metter, GA, Karla wife of Gerald Weaver of Emory, TX, and Kenton husband of Renae Kurtz Kreider of Lancaster; 57 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Elaine wife of Clyde Hollinger of Lititz, PA and 1 brother, Clair Landis of Saegertown, PA. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law Mark Carpenter, 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing at the White Oak Mennonite Church, 2456 Newport Road, Manheim, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 1-4 PM and 6-8 PM. The funeral will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:00 at the Simmontown Mennonite Church, 746 Quaker Lane, Gap. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Buch Funeral Home Manheim in charge of the arrangements.
