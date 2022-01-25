Mercedes Bermudez, 86, of Lancaster, passed away at her home following a brief illness. Born in Arecibo, PR, she was the daughter of Ceferino and Luisa (Mejias) Rodriguez.
She came to Lancaster for work, picking tomatoes for a living, and settled down and raised her family. Mercedes was a talented cook and skilled in sewing and pattern work. She enjoyed coloring in adult coloring books, going thrift shopping, and loved butterflies. She was a kind and caring person, who put others first.
Mercedes is survived by her daughters: Maria L. Bermudez, companion of William Garcia, Elena Luciano, wife of Wilson Luciano, and Migdalia Bermudez, 13 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Justa Rodriguez, Duane Rodriguez, and Analicia Rodriguez, nieces, nephews, and cousins, and her beloved guinea pig, Nena. She is preceded in death by her husband, Santos Bermudez, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters.
A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Guests will be welcomed for a viewing starting at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
