Menno Z. Nolt, 79, of Leola, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the home of Nelson and Mabel Nolt in Woodbury, PA.
Born in West Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Ammon and Emma (Zimmerman) Nolt. Menno was the husband of Lena (Horning) Nolt.
For approximately 47 years, Menno owned and operated Nolt Machine and Hydraulic in Leola. He was a member of the Groffdale Frame Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
Surviving in addition to his wife, are four children: Esther Zimmerman, Isaac, husband of Eva Nolt, both of Leola, Mabel, wife of Nelson Nolt of Woodbury, John Aaron, husband of Esther Nolt of Everett; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and two sisters; Annie Nolt and Cora Nolt.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the late residence, 220 Brethren Church Road, Leola. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 9:00 AM from the late residence with further services at 9:30 AM from the Groffdale Frame Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, with Bishop Amos R. Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.
